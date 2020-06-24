City YMCA to offer summer care/camp
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Family YMCA will register children from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, for six weeks of summer childcare or camp. Both will be held from July 6 through Aug. 14.
According to a media release, a summer preschool childcare program will be available at 31 Center St. in Oneonta from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, for children 3 to 5 years old for $150 per week.
Weekly themes will be featured.
Summer Adventure Camp for school-age children in the greenspace at the YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave. in Oneonta will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Children must have completed kindergarten and not yet completed fifth grade to attend the camp.
Weekly themes will be featured.
There are 25 places reserved for city of Oneonta residents for the school-age program. A fee of $10 per week will be required in advance.
Residents will need to provide photo identification along with proof of residency such as a utility bill, driver’s license, voter registration card or copy of residential rental lease.
Up to 25 non-city children may also register for the school-age program at $150 per week.
Registration, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, will take place in the greenspace at the Y.
Physical distancing requirements will be in effect and masks will be required.
Registration forms are available online at www.oneontaymca.org.
Contact Childcare Director Colleen Erbe at cerbe@oneontaymca.org for more information
