Open casting calls to be this weekend
DOWNTOWN — Tandem Cage Productions will have open casting calls for extras in the upcoming feature film “A Roadhouse Coup” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
There are roles for males and females ranging in age from 18 to 100.
Those who plan to attend are asked to use the main entrance on Market Street and follow the signs that will be posted and bring a present day photo of themselves.
The film is centered around the life and crimes of Eva Coo, an Oneonta brothel owner sentenced to death for her role in the 1934 murder of a man in her care.
