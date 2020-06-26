Virtual Book Club set to meet Tuesday
CHESTNUT STREET — A meeting of Huntington Memorial Library’s Virtual Book Club will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. “The Taster,” a novel by V.S. Alexander, will be discussed.
The identification number needed to join the meeting on Zoom is 367 869 4581 and the password is 213240. Call 607-432-1980, visit hmloneonta.org or the library’s Facebook page for more information, including how to help choose July’s book.
