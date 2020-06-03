OCCA team plans Sunday work day
GOODYEAR LAKE — A team from the Otsego County Conservation Association will meet around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, at Goodyear Lake to conduct a search for and removal of water chestnuts, considered to be an invasive species.
Viewers will be shown what water chestnuts look like, where they might expect to find them and how to safely remove them from the water.
The event will be streamed live on OCCA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/occainfo.
Anyone who likes and or follows the page will receive a notification when the event goes live.
