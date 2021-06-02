Meatloaf dinner set for Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A meatloaf dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dine-in or takeout meal will be $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Annual plant sale to be held in park
HUNTINGTON PARK — The Oneonta Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, in the lower level of Huntington Park in Oneonta.
Plants and gently used gardening tools will be included. Proceeds will be used to beautify the Oneonta region.
Email Pam Tausta at pftausta@yahoo.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.