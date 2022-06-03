Line dancing lessons set to begin Monday
DOWNTOWN — Line dancing lessons for beginners will be offered weekly from 7 to 8 p.m. starting Monday, June 6, in the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot accessible from Walnut Street.
Call Inez for more information at 607-435-5909.
Saturday’s Bread needs volunteers
CHESTNUT STREET — Volunteers are needed at Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to cooks, supervisors and prep crews, general help is also needed to operate the hot meal program that for the last two years, because of COVID, has also included takeout and delivery.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call Kendra at 607-386-0522 for more information.
More information is also available at www.facebook.com/SaturdaysBread.
Blood drive set at A.O. Fox Hospital
EAST END — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Levine conference room at A.O. Fox Hospital at 1 Norton Ave. in Oneonta.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
