Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 30. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y98u5mnv. A meeting will also be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ych4moa7.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Town of Oneonta to observe holiday
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Town Hall in West Oneonta will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Scavenger Hunt focused on details
DOWNTOWN — A scavenger hunt with prizes for school-aged children and their families will be hosted during July and August by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
According to a media release, the hunt will involve searching for architectural details on Main Street between Chestnut and Grand streets and recorded on a form.
The hunt will serve an introduction to the upcoming exhibit “Building Blocks of a City:100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta” developed by the Cooperstown Graduate Program and GOHS.
Forms may be downloaded at www.OneontaHistory.org. Printed forms will be available at the History Center at 183 Main St. after it reopens.
Scavenger Hunt entries are to be sent electronically to Hunt@OneontaHistory.com; mailed to GOHS at P.O. Box 814, Oneonta, NY 13820; or dropped off at the History Center when business hours resume. All forms must be received or postmarked by Sept. 1, to be eligible for prizes.
Two sets of prizes will be awarded. Three prizes will be awarded for correctly completed scavenger hunts and three prizes will be awarded from all remaining entries.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org, the GOHS Facebook page or contact Hunt@OneontaHistory.org or 607-432-0960 for more information.
