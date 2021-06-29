PEO to meet at St. James’ church
DOWNTOWN — The next meeting of the Philanthropic Educational Organization meeting will at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Topics will be ELF and Summer Fun.
For more information, call Margaret at 607-267-9105.
Kids to be offered free ice cream
SIXTH WARD — Starting Monday, July 5, Sing a Song of Broadway and Co. and the Golden Guernsey at 15 Main St. in Oneonta will partner for “Welcome Back’ an ice cream giveaway for children up to age 11.
Golden Guernsey will have 100 show tickets from past Song of Broadway performances, with each ticket stamped and marked “Good for One Kid Sized Ice Cream.”
While supplies last, a child may request one ticket and coupon per child along with a free kid-sized cone or dish of any flavor at Golden Guernsey.
