Exhibit unveiled at History Center
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society unveiled an exhibit at its History Center at 183 Main St. called “Oneonta Collects History” on June 1.
According to a media release, the exhibit showcases the objects of three local collections, spanning more than a century of Oneonta’s commercial history from the 1870s to the 2000s.
The first collection, “Safes and Savings,” explores objects relating to banking in Oneonta, including savings books, penny banks and safes, and deposit bags. The second, “The Mail We Sent,” spotlights historical envelopes, or “covers,” highlighting Oneonta businesses. The third, “Oneonta Advertising,” includes various advertising objects from Oneonta’s history, including the original “Game of Oneonta” board game.
The exhibit will remain at the Center through Saturday, Aug. 28.
The History Center also has on display a recently acquired historic “Welcome to Oneonta, City of the Hills” sign, donated by GOHS members. The sign will remain on display through the summer.
The History Center will be open in June, July and August from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Contact the History Center at 607-432-0960, info@oneontahistory.org, or visit www.OneontaHistory.org for more information.
FRN to present tips on transplanting
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will will continue its gardening series with “Transplanting and Beginning Outdoor Gardens” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, on Zoom.
According to a media release, transplanting indoor plants into the ground as well as from raised beds, buckets and pots, will be reviewed. Starting plants from seeds will also be covered.
Baby plants will need to be acclimated to the outdoor environment and should be placed outdoors in natural sunlight for several hours from now until Wednesday.
Supplies that will be needed include two 5 gallon buckets, a tomato cage, tomato plant and pepper plant
The event is open to both Teen Scene and Dragon Dates groups. Teen Scene is open to all school aged youths. Dragon Dates events are for individuals with Office for People with Developmental Disabilities eligibility living in the family home in the counties of Chenango, Otsego and Delaware, as well as Broome, Tioga and Tompkins.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/6yeas3sw.
Call 607-287-3264 for more information.
