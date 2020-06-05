Screening Coach to be at local mall
SOUTHSIDE — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach has resumed operation and will be at Southside Mall on state Route 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Free mammograms, breast exams, pap tests and pelvic exams will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women age 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to make an appointment.
Virtual bingo to be held for FRN groups
WEST END — Family Resource Network will host a combined bingo event for Teen Scene youths, Support Group families, Dragon Dates members and any youths or families working directly with the Family Resource Network. Virtual bingo will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 in a Zoom room.
Multiple rounds will be played. All family members are encouraged to play. Prizes will be awarded to the first person to get bingo in each round.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ydhszxb9. After registering, an email will be sent with the Zoom link for the event along with the cards needed to play the game.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 to register by phone and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.