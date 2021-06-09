Club to offer Italian cuisine for dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout chicken parmesan dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 pm. Friday, June 11, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $12 per person meal will include pasta, green salad, garlic roll and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Auditions for play to be held locally
DOWNTOWN — Open auditions for “The Haunting House” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the production room at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “The Haunting House” is based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 Gothic horror novel and was adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie.
While some roles have been cast, actresses ranging in age from 25 to 55, are needed for leading and supporting roles. Sides will be provided.
The production will be presented by Bigger Boat Productions and Stuff of Dreams Productions in early October at Foothills. Email gestevens17@gmail.com for more information
