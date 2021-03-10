Two programs set for next week by FRN
Family Resource Network in Oneonta will present Virtual Bingo from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event open to all school-aged youths and their families.
Multiple rounds will be played and prizes, including one for the best St. Patrick’s Day costume, will be awarded.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/cew34jpj.
Once registered, an email will be sent with the Zoom link for the program as well as the number of bingo cards needed.
FRN will also present a program the next evening when it introduces information about the Inner LimeLight Theatre Project from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The program, part of the agency’s Lunch and Learn Series, will be led by Project Director Jean Graham, a speech and language pathologist and performer with more than 20 years experience in dance, voice and acting.
According to a media release, the Inner LimeLight Theatre Project is designed to empower, educate and improve expression for individuals with different abilities through voice, dance and the visual arts.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/kefkcjy8.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information or to register by phone.
The next FRN combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates virtual event will be a Dessert Cook-along from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
According to a media release, school-aged youths will be guided through various dessert recipes and will have the opportunity to create two.
Participants who register by Wednesday, March 17, will receive a free supply kit for no bake cookies and a fruit parfait.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/4w6p6zk3.
Call Kristen at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
