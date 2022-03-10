Trivia on Monday to feature Kahoot!
A Virtual Trivia Night will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, by Family Services Network of Oneonta.
The event is for Teen Scene and Dragon Dates participants. and their families.
According to a media release, the evening will be dedicated to Kahoot!, a trivia-style game. The variety of family friendly topics will include movies, music, sports and food and because St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, a round specific to facts related to the March 17 holiday will also be featured.
All family members are encouraged to play. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each round.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p9fhe3k.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
