CHESTNUT STREET — Eat-in or takeout St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage options will be served to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Corned beef and cabbage sandwiches will be served on rye bread with macaroni salad, pickle and dessert for $10.
Corned beef and cabbage dinners with carrots, potatoes, roll and dessert will be served for $12. For those who dine-in, a beverage will be included with their meal.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Dessert Cook-along to be hosted online
The next FRN combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates virtual event will be a Dessert Cook-along from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
According to a media release, dessert recipes will be shared and two will be completed.
Participants who register by Wednesday, March 17, will receive a free supply kit for no bake cookies and a fruit parfait.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/4w6p6zk3.
Call Kristen at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Society to present program on exhibit
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will host a virtual program to coincide with its History Center exhibit, “Up from the Ashes: Oneonta Shaped by Fire” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
According to a media release, exhibit planners Carlene Bermann, Bob Brzozowski and Laura Santos will discuss exhibit highlights. Present and former Oneonta Fire Department firefighters will also participate.
“Up from the Ashes” will remain on display at the History Center at 183 Main St. through Saturday, May 1.
Visit www.OneontaHistory.org or call 607-432-0960 for more information and the Zoom link.
Trailblazer Award nominees wanted
CITY HALL — Nominations for the City of Oneonta’s 2021 Woman Trailblazer Award will continue to be accepted until Monday, March 22.
Visit tinyurl.com/hnswvtoa for an application and more information.
Completed applications may be mailed to Kerriann Harrington, City Clerk’s office, 258 Main St., Oneonta, or emailed to her at kharrington@oneonta.ny.us.
