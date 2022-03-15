Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yckn5vr4.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2aabmzwf.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Irish fare on tap at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — St. Patrick’s Day corned beef sandwiches or dinners will be available to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone Thursday, March 17, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Sandwiches will include macaroni salad and dessert for $11.
Dinners will include corned beef, cabbage, baby red potatoes, roll, dessert and, for those who dine-in, a beverage for $14.
Call 607-432-0494 for takeout.
County Chamber plans two webinars
ONEONTA — The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host “Child Care Desert Grant Explained,” a free webinar led by Child Care Support Services Program Director Rebecca Mathews at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
According to a media release, in the interest of increasing one’s workforce, businesses may want to consider their options including applying for funding to provide child care for their employees. A reported $11 million will be available in child care grant funding starting in April.
Also at 9 a.m. Monday, March 21, “Spring Labor Law Update” with Dawn Lanouette, a lawyer with Hinman, Howard & Kattell, will be presented.
Topics will include notice requirements for employee monitoring, changes to New York’s Whistleblower law, changes to paid family leave and new retirement rules.
The fee for the webinar is $20 for members or $35.
The required registration for both webinars may be completed at www.otsegocc.com.
Call 607-432-4500, ext. 2, for more information.
Club for women to meet at diner
EMMONS — An open meeting of the Oneonta Business Woman’s Club will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Sandy’s and Angie’s Farmhouse Diner on state Route 7 in Emmons. One does not need to be a member to attend.
The meeting will include dinner, a program and 50/50 raffle. The program will feature a guest speaker from Mount Vision Garden Center.
A buffet will be served for $28. Reservations, due by Friday, March 18, may be made by calling 607-433-1226.
Toastmasters set to meet next Thursday
DOWNTOWN — Oneonta Toastmasters will meet next from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Green Earth Health Food Market at 4 Market St. in Oneonta as well as online using Zoom.
According to a media release, the organization has promoted leaders and public speakers since it was founded in 1993.
The group meets monthly on the second and fourth Thursday. Meetings are open to the public.
Visit www.oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
