Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next meetings will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, for which the required registration is at tinyurl.com/yj8jb272, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18., for which the required registration is available at tinyurl.com/ysrmzjcw.
