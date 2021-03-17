Photos from Australian, New Zealand journey to be shared
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a virtual photo tour of Tasmania, Australia, and New Zealand by local retired veterinarian Pam Lea at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.
According to a media release, Lea, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has traveled to six continents honing her amateur photography skills.
She visited Australia in 2019 and will share photographic highlights from that trip.
The program is free. The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/6edwx2b.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.