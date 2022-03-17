Oneonta therapist to talk about self-care
ONEONTA — Fireside Chats with Bernadette (Winters Bell) will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the supportive and educational virtual series is focused on self-care, healing and hope.
The host of the From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast will broadcast live from Florida for 30-minutes.
She asks that any questions or topics be emailed in advance to beatrice@bgcagency.com.
Guests may RSVP on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2p9hka7k.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8287 1247146.
Professor to give scholarly lecture
SUNY ONEONTA — Daniel G. Payne, a professor of English at SUNY Oneonta, will present the lecture “The Art of Literary Biography” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
According to a media release, Payne will draw from “Orion on the Dunes,” his 2016 biography of 20th Century American nature writer Henry Beston, as this year’s Alden Scholar Series presenter.
The Alden Scholar Series celebrates SUNY Oneonta faculty members who have published scholarly books or produced book-length projects within the last five years.
The event is free and open to the public. The program may be accessed virtually on Campus Connect at https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/7841174 or by phone at +1 631-215-3388 ID: 655 441 38#.
