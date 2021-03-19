Podcast to feature artists in isolation
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22, will feature how artists and veterans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Duluth, Minnesota, isolated since the pandemic, have adapted.
The podcast is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by guests of the podcast are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
According to a media release, Monday’s episode will feature Winters Bell in conversation with Lake Arts Project and Feast of Crispian directors as they describe “Social DisDance,” scheduled to premiere live on Facebook and Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Social DisDance includes footage from past and present artists and veterans and was edited by director and producer Beatrice Georgalidis of Hartwick.
According to LAP organizers, deemed essential in life, art, be it dance, music, visual, acting or expression, helps one find balance and harmony.
At Feast of Crispian, Shakespeare’s plays are used to strengthen emotional resources that veterans need to overcome traumatic and reintegration issues.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Poet and author set to read works
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Poet Brendan Walsh and novelist C. L. Clark will participate in the Hartwick College 2020–21 Visiting Writers Series. Free readings will be held for the public on Zoom.
According to a media release, Walsh will read from his works at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Graduating from Hartwick College in 2010 with a degree in English-Creative Writing, Walsh has lived and taught in South Korea, Laos, and South Florida. He is the author of five books and chapbooks of poetry. His next collection, concussion fragment, is forthcoming from NightBallet Press.
Clark will read from her recently released debut novel, “The Unbroken” (Orbit, 2021), at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. “The Unbroken” is the first book in the Magic of the Lost trilogy.
Clark graduated from Indiana University’s creative writing MFA and was a 2012 Lambda Literary Fellow. She has been a personal trainer, an English teacher, editor, and has traveled the world.
The readings are presented by the Department of English and Visiting Writers Series at Hartwick College.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/visitingwriters for more information on the series.
Contact Assistant Professor of English Bradley J. Fest at festb@hartwick.edu or 607-431-4921 for the Zoom link to attend the readings.
Funds available for contemplative arts
CHESTNUT STREET — Calvary Hill Retreat Center at 290 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will provide grants for as much as $5,000 to local nonprofits for Christ-centered arts and contemplative activities in 2021.
According to a media release, any 501c3 corporation may apply while individuals may apply through a nonprofit organization.
Contact CHRC at calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com or 607-432 4926 for more information and an application.
