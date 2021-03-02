Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/26a92j86.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/3cvjnt4n.
Program to feature how to knot blanket
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will present “No Sew Knot Blanket Making” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, for all school-aged youths in a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates virtual event.
FRN will provide the fleece needed to make the lap blankets to those who register before Wednesday, March 3.
Participants will need their own scissors, ruler and work space in order to complete the project.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/4v57c724.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Deadline approaches to apply for awards
ONEONTA — Students are reminded that applications for Oneonta Dollars for Scholars scholarship awards are due by Friday, March 5. They are available online at www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org.
According to a media release, the scholarships will be given to Oneonta City School District residents who are graduating this year. District residents who attend Oneonta High School or private schools within the district as well as home-schooled students who reside in the district are eligible to apply.
Students planning to attend a two-year or four-year college, university, or post high school vocational, technical or trade school are encouraged to apply.
Send an email to oneonta.dollarsforscholars@gmail.com or call 607-432-7237 for more information.
Haddock dinner set for Friday at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A baked or fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dine-in or takeout $12 meal will include french fries, coleslaw and dessert.Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
