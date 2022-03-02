Meatloaf dinner on Friday’s menu
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Reservations may be made by calling. 607-432-0464.
Mid-State Arms to sponsor show
SOUTHSIDE — A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Quality Inn on state Route 23, in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns and swords are especially wanted and may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event, sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., has an admission fee of $3 per person.
