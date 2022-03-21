Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/v6muxwc2.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mtrn4mbw.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Club schedules Friday fish fry
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish fry will be held for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to beer-battered fried fish, the $14 dinner will include fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and to order dinners for takeout.
Country Express set to play Sunday
WEST ONEONTA — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older. Table snacks will be permitted for those who to bring them.
Program to feature ways to make pizza
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will present a virtual Teen Scene and Dragon Dates pizza party from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28.
Participants will be led through the steps needed to make English muffin pizzas and pizza bites.
The needed ingredients will be supplied to those who register by Wednesday, March 23.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ytxevvdr
Call Kristin at 607-431-0001 for more information.
Overnight trip set to see ‘David’
A chartered bus will travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the Sight & Sound Theatre where passengers will see a performance of “David.” The dates are May 3 and 4. The cost will be $228 per person, double occupancy.
Reservations, due by Wednesday, March 30, may be made by calling Gene at 607-610-4030.
