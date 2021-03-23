Meetings designed to connect families
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/tyym9kr2.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/aveby5va.
Caregivers group to provide support
ONEONTA — Helios Care will host the first of six virtual Caregiver Support Group meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
According to a media release, meetings will provide information and support for those taking care of seriously ill family members or friends.
Caregivers will be able to identify any concerns, discuss their feelings and learn about community resources that may be helpful for their individual situations.
Call Dawn Harmer at 607-432-5525 for more information, to register and receive instructions regarding online access.
