5K run/walk, fair to benefit SADD
EAST STREET — Oneonta High School will host the 24th annual SADD Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair Sunday, April 24. SADD is an acronym for Students Against Destructive Decisions.
According to a media release, a virtual option will be available for those who want to support local SADD chapters but cannot attend on April 24.
The event raises funds for local SADD chapters to help fund after-prom parties and other activities.
The health fair and registration will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Oneonta High School gym and the run/walk will start on East Street near Bugbee Road at 1 p.m.
Registration is available online at www.itsyourrace.com. Those who register by April 10 will receive an event shirt.
Groups and organizations are welcome to provide information, a demonstration or activity for the health fair.
Contact Oneonta High School SADD Adviser Cathy Lynch at Clynch@oneontacsd.org for more information.
One-on-one lessons in swimming set
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Members of the Hartwick College swimming and diving teams will offer one-on-one swim lessons to community members for six weeks from April 4 to May 13.
Half hour lessons will be given between 3 and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact Dale Rothenberger at 607-431-4714 or rothenberged@hartwick.edu for more information.
