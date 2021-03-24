Spring gardening tips to be presented
ONEONTA — The next virtual Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event hosted by Family Resource Network will be “Seed Starting” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5.
According to a media release, FRN will provide seed packets and other needed supplies for all who register by Thursday, March 25.
How to begin tomato and pepper seeds indoors, transplanting guidelines and other tips and tricks for seedlings will be included. Container gardening vs. planting directly in the ground will be discussed to help participants decide which is best for them.
A small window garden of herbs to use in cooking year round will be started.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/8k65zfms.
Call Kirstin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.