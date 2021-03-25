Book and Writers clubs set to meet
CHESTNUT STREET — Virtual Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 30, to discuss “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold. The meeting identification number is 367 869 4581 and the passcode is 691207.
The book is available through Hoopla, in audiobook and ebook formats.
The HML Writers Group began meeting virtually on Google Meet from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and will continue to meet until May 29.
The group is for writers of all interests and skill levels.
Contact Jen at HMLwriters@gmail.com for more information and to join.
