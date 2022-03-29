Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mtsrh73j.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mrv7cb7f.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Indoor gardening tips to be presented
“Seed Starting” will be held virtually by Family Resource Network from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, for Teen Scene and Dragon Dates program participants.
According to a media release, how to begin tomato, pepper and basil seeds indoors, will be demonstrated. Transplanting guidelines and other seedling gardening tips and tricks will also be presented. Container gardening vs. planting directly in the ground will be covered as well.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/bdfmzhdf
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information and to inquire about the availability of seed packs and other growing supplies.
