Lecture at college to address stress
HARTWICK COLLEGE — A virtual edition of Hartwick College’s spring O’Connor Chair Lecture will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.
According to a media release, a four-member panel will discuss “Self-Care in Times of Stress: Strategies to Promote Stress Relief, Coping and Overall Psychological Well-Being.” The evolving public health and practice perspectives, during what has come to be described as a time of uncertainty, will be explored. Principles of self-care in relation to managing anxiety and depression, the use of alternative therapies such as hypnotherapy and strategies for maintaining healthy habits will be included. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Guest speakers include Helen Battisti, a registered and certified dietitian nutritionist; Francis L. Battisti, an educator, psychotherapist, consultant and author in the fields of motivation, health enhancement and conflict disposition; Lisa Daly, behavioral health director for NEPA Community Health Care in Binghamton since 2016; and Linda Thomson, nurse practitioner and approved consultant in clinical hypnosis.
The O’Connor Chair Lecture series, endowed by the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation, brings speakers on health and nursing-related themes to campus each spring and fall for the benefit of nursing students, faculty and the Hartwick College and greater Oneonta communities.
The Zoom link for the lecture is available at tinyurl.com/32uzdr99.
More information about the lecture is available at www.hartwick.edu/oconnor.
