High school musical set to open Friday
EAST STREET — Oneonta High School will present “Little Shop of Horrors” as its spring musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in Belden Auditorium at OHS at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, described as a horror comedy rock musical set in the 60s, the story follows a hapless flower shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
Directed by Michaela Pawluk and Tim Horne, leading the cast are Natalie Thompson as Audrey and Stephen Mendez as Seymour.
Tickets are $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults.
