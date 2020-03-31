Curbside collection periods scheduled
Curbside collection of brush and yard waste is set to begin soon in the city of Oneonta and the brush and waste drop off site on Silas Lane is available to city residents from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
According to a media release, curbside collection of brush and yard waste by city crews will begin the week of April 13, in the first through fourth wards and April 20, in the fifth through eighth wards.
Yard waste must not exceed 50 pounds per bag and may consist only of leaves, twigs, evergreen clippings, roots, stumps and plants. Bags should not be overfilled and should be able to be closed.
Yard waste should not contain any rocks, dirt, lumber, firewood, household trash or foreign objects.
Any generic biodegradable yard waste bad may be used.
Plastic bags will not be collected.
Residents should have their brush and yard waste out no sooner than the weekend before their scheduled collection to prevent possible code violation(s) as brush and yard waste may not be left out in the median between collection dates.
Contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneontany.us for more information.
