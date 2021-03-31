Organization sets Thursday meeting
EAST END — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the First United Presbyterian (Red Door) Church at 2 Walling Ave. in Oneonta. COVID protocols will be followed.
Fish fry to be held Friday at local club
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish fry will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include fried haddock with french fries, coleslaw and dessert for $12.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
save as template
ONEONTA — From Heartache to Healing and Hope at 9 a.m. Monday, will feature
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by guests of the podcast are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Save as template
Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. The required registration is available at .
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The required registration is available at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.