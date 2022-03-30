Philosopher set to address conference
SUNY ONEONTA — Alice Dreger will present “Courage and the Value of Disloyalty” as the Distinguished Keynote Address at the 26th annual SUNY Oneonta Undergraduate Philosophy Conference, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, in IRC-1 on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
Dreger is described as a philosopher, author, activist, journalist and advocate for free speech and academic freedom.
She is the author of “Galileo’s Middle Finger: Heretics, Activists, and the Search for Justice in Science.” It chronicles her experiences as an activist for the rights of patients and a proponent of intersex awareness.
The book also tells of Dreger’s efforts to protect academic freedom and truth in a society where both the free press and scholarly activity reportedly struggle under economic and political threats.
“Galileo’s Middle Finger” was named an “Editor’s Choice” by The New York Times Book Review, where Dreger was described as “a sharp, disruptive scholar.” The Chronicle of Higher Education has called her a “star scholar” and describes her writing as “reliably funny and passionate and vulnerable.”
The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at connect.oneonta.edu/event/7943259.
Advocacy workshop to be presented
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present the lay advocacy workshop, “Discipline and Suspension: Understanding the Rights of Students with Disabilities,” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will explain the differences between general discipline procedures and those for students with disabilities.
She will also go over specific rights that students with disabilities have under state and federal laws and a course of action for discipline and suspension.
Information on Functional Behavioral Assessments and how to create a proactive behavior management plan will also be included.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3r7s57tv.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
