Book Club makes March selection
CHESTNUT STREET — The Virtual Book Club at Huntington Memorial Library will read “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold and discuss it at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Newcomers are welcome to participate.
The book is available from Huntington’s streaming service, Hoopla, in audiobook and ebook formats. It may also be placed on hold through 4cls.org. Visit www.hmloneonta.org/ for more information about the book and how to access the meeting.
