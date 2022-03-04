Two roles available for upcoming play
DOWNTOWN — Two young thespians are needed by Bigger Dreams Productions for the upcoming production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
The roles needed to be filled are Margot Frank, Anne’s older sister; and Peter van Daan, Anne’s “boyfriend.”
Actors need to be able play ages 16/17 and 19/20.
According to a media release, auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the upstairs theater in the production center at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Market Street.
Video auditions will be accepted but must be submitted by Friday, March 11. Contact Director Gary E. Stevens at gestevens17@gmail.com if interested in a video audition. He will provide sides to read.
Rehearsals are scheduled to begin Monday, March 21. Rehearsals are generally held three nights a week with no rehearsals on weekends.
Production week will begin May 8.
Six performances are scheduled for May 13 to 15 and May 20 to 22.
Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
