Monday podcast set with social worker
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache to Healing and Hope Podcast will celebrate National Social Work Month with Philip Mehl, a Hudson Valley social worker and nursing home administrator, at 9 a.m. Monday, March 8.
According to a media release, Mehl focuses strongly on person-centered care and work place culture.
The podcast is the creation of Oneonta loss and grief counselor Bernadette Winters Bell. Experiences shared offer hope during what have come to be described as challenging and unprecedented times for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic. It is available in several formats.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
