Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs. The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yckercb9.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3s2m3jmt.
Online workshop available to parents
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will offer a session of the Nurturing Parenting for Parents of Children with Special Needs and Health Challenges from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
According to a media release, the interactive online workshop will focus on Personal Power, Praise and Positive Discipline. Ways to empower children with be explored using the concepts of personal power, ways in which praise may be conveyed and steps that can be taken to achieve action.
The program is designed to help families develop effective parenting skills, enhance communication and develop strategies when faced with challenges and recognize opportunities for celebration and growth.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4sam5y9w.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
Quilters schedule Thursday meeting
WEST ONEONTA — The next meeting of Susquehanna Valley Quilters Guild will take place Thursday, March 10, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Socialization will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program will feature a talk on curved seam piecing using a special ruler.
This year’s raffle quilt will be displayed and tickets will be distributed to members.
The monthly collection will be given to Oneonta Family YMCA.
Club schedules Friday fish fry
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish fry will be held for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to the fish, the $14 meal will include fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and to order dinners for takeout.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Dance to be held in West Oneonta
WEST ONEONTA — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a round and square dance for those 18 and older from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at its new location — the Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will play. Attendees may bring their owns snacks.
Deadline nears for scholarship awards
ONEONTA — The submission deadline is Friday, March 11, for applications for Oneonta Dollars for Scholars awards. Applications are available online at www.oneonta.dollars forscholars.org.
According to a media release, scholarships will be given to Oneonta City School District students who will graduate this year.
District residents who attend Oneonta High School or private schools within the Oneonta City School District, as well as home-schooled students residing in the district are eligible to apply. Students planning to attend a two or four-year college, university or a post high school vocational, technical or trade school are encouraged to apply for scholarships.
Email oneonta.dollars forscholars@gmail.com or call 607-432-7237 for more information.
Springtime getaway booking passengers
ONEONTA — A motorcoach trip for a spring getaway to the Smoky Mountains and Biltmore Estate in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is booking passengers. The trip is scheduled from Sunday, May 15 through Saturday, May 21.
Contact Barbara Angell at 607-435-7102 for a copy of the itinerary, cost and to make reservations.
