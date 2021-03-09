Meetings designed to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to organizers, sessions allow for connections to be formed. Participants may hear and tell of challenges they may continue to encounter because of the ongoing pandemic and what to do about them.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/4kpjv22d.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/ymedbx7h.
Haddock dinners to continue at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A baked or fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, and every Friday during Lent at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dine-in or takeout $12 meals will include french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Blood drive set at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
