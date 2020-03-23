Church to host blood drive
DOWNTOWN — There will be a Red Cross Oneonta Community Blood Drive at Main Street Baptist Church, at the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Dances canceled until May
DOWNTOWN — Tri-County Dance and Social Club dances have been canceled until at least May because of the coronavirus. These dances have been held at St James’ Episcopal Church in Oneonta.
