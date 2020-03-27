Library to host online Minecraft club
DOWNTOWN — Huntington Memorial Library will host an online Spring Minecraft Club from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, April 4 to May 9.
The club will hold virtual meetings for children to play and learn together on the HML Minecraft server. Children will experience the same educational challenges that regular Minecraft Club offers from the safety of their own homes, according to a media release
Children must own Minecraft: Java Edition and have access to the internet to participate. Other editions of Minecraft are not compatible with the library’s server.
Registration may be done at https://bit.ly/2QP8XNT.
