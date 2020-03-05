Fish dinner at club to include options
CHESTNUT STREET — A baked or fried fish dinner will be served to the public from 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The menu will include a choice of baked potato or french fries with coleslaw, a beverage and dessert. The cost is $11.
A children’s menu and takeouts will also be available.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Garden Club sets Monday meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. * Monday, March 9, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Rick Marci will present a program on “Attracting Birds Throughout the Year.” He will explain how to create a bird-friendly ecosystem including plants, food and feeders. Marci’s presentation will be illustrated with photographs taken by him.
Refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Wendy Miller-Willis at millerwillis3@gmail.com for more information.
Petitions available for board vacancies
CENTER CITY — The deadline to file petitions for the two vacancies on the Oneonta City School District Board of Education is 3:30 p.m. April 30. Petitions are available at the district office at 31 Center St. in Oneonta between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Voter registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at 31 Center St. Anyone who wishes to vote in the district election and budget vote scheduled for May 19, who is not permanently registered or who did not vote in the Nov. 5, 2019 election, may do so at that time.
Call District Clerk Eileen Lishansky at 607-433-83232, ext. 1300, for more information.
*Item changed at 7:17 a.m. March 5 to correct time of event.
