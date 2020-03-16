Library suspends all programming
CHESTNUT STREET — All programs scheduled at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta have been canceled until further notice, according to Public Services Librarian Ariel Wilber.
Some children’s programs will be moved to an online environment when possible.
Patrons are advised to the check the library’s website at hmloneonta.org and its Facebook page for updated information.
Corned beef options available at Legion
CHESTNUT STREET — In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef and cabbage on rye with macaroni salad, pickle and dessert will be available for $9 and corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, roll and dessert will be served for $11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone Tuesday, March 17, at American Legion Post 259 at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Diners may eat there or take their food to go.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Shop to be closed Tuesday, March 17
DOWNTOWN — The Helios Care Thrift Shop at 269 Main St. in Oneonta will be closed on Tuesday, March 17. Volunteers will use the day to replace winter merchandise with spring clothing and accessories.
Menu to change on St. Patrick’s Day
SIXTH WARD — Corned beef sandwiches will be served with macaroni salad, chips and a pickle for $8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
Free deliveries will be made in Oneonta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeouts will also be available.
The club’s spaghetti and hot meatball sub lunch offerings will return on Tuesday, March 24.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information and to place orders.
