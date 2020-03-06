Garden Club sets afternoon meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Rick Marci will present a program on “Attracting Birds Throughout the Year.”
He will explain how to create a bird-friendly ecosystem including plants, food and feeders. Marci’s presentation will be illustrated with photographs taken by him.
Refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Wendy Miller-Willis at millerwillis3@gmail.com for more information.
Blood drive to be held at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Elks Lodge at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.