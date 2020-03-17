Local library closed until further notice
CHESTNUT STREET— The decision to close Huntington Memorial Library was made Sunday evening after re-evaluating the corona virus situation with input from the health department, Otsego County officials and the Four County Library System.
The library will be closed until further notice according to Library Director Tina Winstead.
Overdue fines will be waived.
Overdue notices may be disregarded.
Items may be returned by leaving them in the outdoor book receptacles.
Patrons may check out eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks on their computers or download the app on their smart phones. Flipster has magazines, Libby and Overdrive have audiobooks and ebooks and Hoopa has viedoes, comic books, audiobooks, ebooks and music.
Winstead said the closure will be reassessed regularly and an announcement will be made when the library will re-open.
Public not allowed at board meeting
EAST STREET — The Oneonta City School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March, 18, will be closed to the public.
The meeting may be viewed by the public on the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchool District/?ref=bookmarks.
