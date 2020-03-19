Housing options to be presented
WEST END — Housing options for adults with developmental disabilities will be presented online via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, by Family Resource Network of Oneonta.
Scheduled for FRN’s office at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta, changes are being made in the presentation of FRN’s in-person programs in support of social distancing since the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Preregistration is required and may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/s7llzt2.
Call Terry at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Visit the FRN Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
Saturday’s Bread responds to outbreak
DOWNTOWN — Saturday’s Bread, the neighborhood kitchen at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta reports that it will distribute takeout, take-free only food items for all in need during the period of social distancing and other precautions designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a media release, allowable measures are being taken by the board of directors to continue to be able to provide safe preparation and distribution of meals for its patrons.
Guests should plan to arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and will be allowed in small groups to receive goods.
They are also asked to notify staff if they can deliver items to the homebound friends or family.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/SaturdaysBread/ for more information.
Red Cross to have blood drive Tuesday
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive has been scheduled for noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release the American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage because of the unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations that have occurred during the coronavirus outbreak. A video is available to watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3V_DX_AVxc&feature=youtu.be. The video focuses on the safety of giving blood, what people should know about coronavirus and enhanced blood donation safety protocols being taken by the Red Cross.
Appointments for Tuesday’s and other drives that have been scheduled locally may be made online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
