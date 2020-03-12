Meeting to focus on tips and tricks
HARTWICK COLLEGE — MUG ONE, the Macintosh User Group of Oneonta, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in 104 Golisano Hall on the Hartwick College campus.
Vice President Brian Foley and Treasurer Mark Dye will share tips and tricks for users of the Mac, iPhone and iPad. Attendees may share any tips or tricks they use as well.
The meeting will begin with a question-and-answer session and end with a door prize drawing for members. The MUG ONE lending library will be available to members.
Meetings are free. Everyone is welcome. Email info@mugone.com for more information.
Library schedules book talk, signing
CHESTNUT STREET — Author and historian Marty Podskoch will talk about and sign copies of his book “Adirondack & Local Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories and Legacy” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Huntington Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Formerly of Delhi, Podskoch is retired and lives at Lake Pocotopaug in West Hampton, Connecticut.
Spinning sessions to be offered at Y
DOWNTOWN — Session II of Winter Sunday Spin will be offered from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Sundays from March 15 to April 19, at the Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, no fewer than five and as many as 17 riders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The non-refundable cost per session is $24 for members or $48.
Sessions will focus on endurance on March 15; strength on March 22; interval riding on March 29; a race will be held April 5; there will be no class April 12; and on April 19, a 90-minute ride and 20 minute post ride stretch will be held. Makeup dates will be offered for any canceled programs.
Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.