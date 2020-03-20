Library gazebo to be filled with materials
CHESTNUT STREET — Free books and state tax forms will be available in Huntington Memorial Library’s gazebo starting Monday, March 23. The gazebo is behind the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, selections may be made during daylight hours.
In keeping with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, one individual or one family should be allowed in the gazebo at a time.
The selection of materials will be refreshed regularly.
WiFi near the building remains on even though the library is closed.
It is recommended that drivers park along the side of the building for the best signal strength while also distancing themsleves from others.
