Painting activity set for Thursday
WEST END — A Paint and Dip activity with local artist Diane Stensland will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in room 11-12 at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The Dragon Date event, sponsored by Family Resource Network, is for individuals with Office for People With Developmental Disability eligibility living in the family home in Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, Tioga or Tompkins County. Caregivers must and siblings are encouraged to attend.
Snacks, including homemade dips, will be available along with dinner.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register.
‘Freedom Riders’ film to be screened
SUNY ONEONTA — The film “Freedom Riders” will be shown at the monthly NAACP Discrimination Matters meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the Hunt Student Union Cafe room on the campus of SUNY Oneonta.
The historical documentary is described as chronicling the peaceful fight by American civil rights activists focused on racial segregation on buses and trains in the 1960s.
The Rev. Craig Schwalenberg of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta will facilitate a discussion following the film.
Call 607-432-6988 for more information.
