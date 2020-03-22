Oneonta History Center to close
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. is closed until further notice.
All meetings scheduled have been canceled and April events have been postponed. Local history research queries will continue to be handled, as able.
Items from the gift shop may be purchased online via PayPal at www.OneontaHistory.org or by special arrangement.
For information, contact info@OneontaHistory.org or 607-432-0960.
Red Cross to have blood drive Tuesday
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive has been scheduled for noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release the American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage because of the number of blood drive cancellations that have occurred during the coronavirus outbreak. A video is available to watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3V_DX_AVxc&feature=youtu.be. The video focuses on the safety of giving blood, what people should know about coronavirus and enhanced blood donation safety protocols being taken by the Red Cross.
Appointments for local blood drives may be made online at www.
