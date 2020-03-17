Takeout meals to feature baked, fried fish
CHESTNUT STREET — Baked or fried fish takeout dinners will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, by the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The meal will include a choice of french fries or baked potato and coleslaw.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and to place orders.
Operations suspended at Oneonta YMCA
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave. in Oneonta has suspended operations until March 30. All memberships have been put on hold and programs have been postponed. Both will resume upon re-opening.
According to a media release, the decision to close was made at the direction of state and county health departments and the NYS Y-Alliance with regard to the coronavirus.
Programs postponed include all group exercise and aqua fitness classes, all gymnastics and aquatics programming, pre-school soccer, Jumpstart programs at Center Street, summer registration and the Friday Family Float Night both scheduled for March 27, competitive team sports and private lessons.
YMCA360, an interactive virtual fitness program is available on YouTube.
Visit www.oneontaymca.org for updates. Immediate inquiries may be emailed to ymcawelcome@oneontaymca.org.
