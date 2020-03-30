City school board to meet Tuesday
CENTER CITY — The Oneonta City School District Board of Education will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the district office at 31 Center St. in Oneonta.
Closed to the public, the meeting may be viewed on the district’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistsrict/?ref=bookmarks
College Council schedules meeting
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta College Council will meet by conference call in room 301 of the Netzer administration building on campus at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
College councils are required to meet at least four times a year.
